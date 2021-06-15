Officials to break ground on new Boca Raton elementary school

BOCA RATON, Fla. — School district leaders in Palm Beach County will break ground on a new elementary school in Boca Raton on Wednesday.

Nicknamed "O5C Elementary School" until an official name is eventually chosen, the campus is located at 3300 North Military Trail, right next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.

The "O5C" property is currently a holding site for students at Addison Mizner Elementary School while their new campus is being built.

"O5C Elementary School" is scheduled to open in August of 2022 and will feature a three-story building for classrooms, a two-story building for administration and media center, and a one-story building for the cafeteria, as well as science and art labs.

"The curriculum at 'O5C' will prepare students for a future where collaboration, inquiry, and innovation will be a major role," said Larry Clawson, the director of construction for the School District of Palm Beach County.

School district officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for "O5C Elementary School" at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier this month, crews broke ground on a new state-of-the-art high school in Palm Beach County that's expected to reduce overcrowding at several schools in the area.

Currently nicknamed "OOO High School," the campus is located on Lyons Road, just north of Woodlands Middle School. It will get an official name in the future.