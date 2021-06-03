Educators break ground on new high school in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School leaders on Thursday broke ground on a new state-of-the-art high school in Palm Beach County that's expected to reduce overcrowding at several schools in the area.

Currently nicknamed "OOO High School," the new school will be located on Lyons Road, just north of Woodlands Middle School. It will get an official name in the future.

"The vision of this school is to educate, affirm, and inspire our students," said Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.

Officials with the School District of Palm Beach County said the three-story property will house 2,700 students and reduce overcrowding at John I. Leonard High School, Palm Beach Central High School, Santaluces High School, and Park Vista High School.

It's expected that many students currently at those schools will be rezoned for OOO High School, which is scheduled to open in August of 2023.

"The School Board is focused on ensuring that our students enjoy the best academic experience possible. That's a challenge when schools are overcrowded," said School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri. "This new state-of-the-art school will offer excellence in education, and relief to several surrounding high schools."

The school will feature a state-of-the-art media center, high-tech auditorium, modern classrooms, 4,000-seat stadium, gymnasium, baseball and softball fields, weight room, wrestling room, as well as two additional practice fields.

Barbieri said attendance zoning for the new high school will be discussed and presented to the school district's Advisory Boundary Committee in the fall of 2022.

According to new projections from the School District of Palm Beach County, total public school K‐12 enrollment is expected to increase by 15,192 students over the next five years.

That includes students in traditional district schools, as well as alternative education, ESE, virtual, and charter schools.

"The overcrowding situation is going to be alleviated by this great school," said School Board Member Marcia Andrews.

