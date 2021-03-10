New Treasure Coast charter school in Tradition wants to focus on health and science

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The newest high school set to open this fall held an information session for prospective families Tuesday night.

Tradition Prep High School will accept 600 students for the upcoming school year.

The school will start with just freshmen and sophomores and will add a grade each year.

"This is an opportunity for her to start her own fresh foundation, fresh new ground, being a part of history, change," said parent Torre Brown.

"It's so exciting to watch the building get built behind us and to see the excitement on all these kids' faces as they come through," said Principal Teresa Brown.

The tuition-free charter school will use an educational model known as WISH.

It stands for Wellness, Innovation, Health and Science.

"We're going to build our health science academy and then our computer science academy and then probably engineering after that," said Teresa Brown. "Our kids are so smart and if we give them the opportunity to be innovative and to create, they know they have great ideas."

Brown said the school's location within the Tradition community will allow students to partner with facilities in the health and science field, such as the Cleveland Clinic.

"I think it's important that we put that into our curriculum," said Brown.

Brown said she wants to lead students to become part of the local workforce.

"Partnering with different medical facilities in the community so our students have opportunities to do internships and really kind of get exposed to different career opportunities," said Brown.

Students interested in applying can visit TraditionPrep.org.