New start times for Palm Beach County schools takes center stage at workshop

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2026 school year may seem far away but school leaders in Palm Beach County want to get ahead of a new Florida law.

The new measure, passed by legislators last year, would change what that school year could look like for thousands of students.

The law requires middle schools to start after 8 a.m. and high schools to start at 8:30 a.m

School leaders will hear three different options at a Wednesday workshop.

Parents and caregivers will be able to weigh in at the workshop and through a survey.

A final decision is expected in May 2025.

