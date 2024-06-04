Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

New start times for Palm Beach County schools takes center stage at workshop

Measure requires middle schools to start after 8 a.m., high schools to begin at 8:30 a.m
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Palm Beach County School District logo
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 04, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2026 school year may seem far away but school leaders in Palm Beach County want to get ahead of a new Florida law.

The new measure, passed by legislators last year, would change what that school year could look like for thousands of students.

The law requires middle schools to start after 8 a.m. and high schools to start at 8:30 a.m

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

School leaders will hear three different options at a Wednesday workshop.

Parents and caregivers will be able to weigh in at the workshop and through a survey.

A final decision is expected in May 2025.

Read the workshop's full agenda here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONTACT THE WPTV NEWS TEAM