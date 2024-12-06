Negotiations continue for teachers' cost of health insurance in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Negotiations continued between the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) on the rise of insurance costs for teachers.

The district and members of the union, gathered at the School District of Palm Beach County on Friday to try to come to a resolution.

CTA President Gordon Longhofer said raising teachers insurance costs is unfair.

"The value that public educators bring it's just really difficult to accept large increases on insurance," he said.

During the hearing, the district and the union said the increase is a serious issue and would impact everyone.

Yesterday, WPTV reported that the district's latest offer was $53 per pay period, but the CTA countered for the $10 that they saw last year.

At the hearing, both sides met privately and after nearly three hours a decision was not made.

Both sides called a recess for this hearing and they're hopeful that they can come to a resolution on Monday.

