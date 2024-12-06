'Accept our offer': Palm Beach County teachers union at odds over hike to health insurance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District and its teachers union are at odds over proposed hike to health insurance.

Both sides will appear before a special magistrate on Friday over the dispute.

The Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) told WPTV the district's proposal is for a $53 increase per pay period. This would impact 13,000 teachers across the district.

The union said the district raised rates last year by $10 per pay period and is now fighting for a similar $10 increase instead.

"Accept our offer instead, be a partner with us so that all employees benefit," said CTA President Gordon Longhofer. "They have the healthcare that they need so that they can go to the doctor when they're sick and come to work and make a huge difference in the lives of students."

WPTV reached out to the district about the need to raise premiums and the district said it does not want to comment before tomorrow's hearing.