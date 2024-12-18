National Superintendent of the Year: Indian River County School Superintendent Dr. David Moore named finalist

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of the School District of Indian River County is receiving another high honor.

Recently Dr. David Moore was selected as Florida's superintendent of the year. Now, he's getting national attention.

WPTV education reporter Christy Waite sat down with Moore to discuss the recent success of the school district.

Moore took the helm of the Indian River County school district in 2019. In his time at the helm, he has helped make the district one of the best in the state.

WPTV Parent Jennifer Howard discusses why she believes Dr. David Moore is doing a great job heading the school district in Indian River County.

"Dr. David Moore has been great," parent Jennifer Howard said. "The fact that the school district has been an A district for the last two years is phenomenal."

Howard is a mother of four who loves that Moore is a big part of their community.

"Every school event, he's always there — football games, band concerts, choral events," Moore said.

Peggy Jones, the school board vice chair, said Moore is committed to giving students a quality education.

"One of the things that I respect most about Dr. Moore is he is always about our students," Jones said. "He has very, very high expectations."

Moore told WPTV that being named Florida's superintendent of the year is "an absolute honor."

"I am thrilled to be recognized," Moore said.

Much to his surprise, he is one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year Award

"This isn't something that happens because of one individual," Moore said. "It's when a community, a staff, teachers, principals literally say, 'we want to do best by our kids.'"

WPTV School Board Vice Chair Dr. Peggy Jones speaks about the awards and high honors that Dr. David Moore has received this year.

Moore's recognition has thrust the school district into the spotlight, making the community and school district proud.

"I am proud of this whole district and our community because they believe in us too," Jones said.

Moore said the winner of the national superintendent award will be announced next spring.