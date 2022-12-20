Miami Dolphins star visits 'Lunch Lady Squad' to celebrate cafeteria crew's success

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington's famous "Lunch Lady Squad" on Tuesday added another milestone to their list: meeting a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The ladies, who became famous for their entertaining and engaging TikTok videos, received a grant from the Dolphins and the Florida Dairy Council for new kitchen equipment to better serve their students at Wellington Landings Middle School.

WPTV The "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School on April 22, 2022.

Some new faces came through the lunch line at Wellington Landings Middle School on Tuesday: Miami Dolphins starting linebacker Jerome Baker and a few cheerleaders.

The group came to congratulate the "Lunch Lady Squad" on their $10,000 hometown grant from the Dolphins and Florida Dairy Council, allowing them to purchase a new air screen.

"Before we had equipment that they had to go up and over, and it didn't keep everything at the correct temp," cafeteria manager Cori Kerezman said. "We had to ice it down. It was always a mess. And this allows everything to stay at the right temp for the kiddos to reach in and have easy access to it. It's just beautiful."

Kerezman is the mastermind behind the TikTok videos that took these ladies from behind the lunch counter and into the spotlight, now paving the way for this fresh equipment.

"They sent us some things in the mail not too long ago when they saw our TikToks. And we responded back and did a TikTok with some cow stuff in it to thank them for noticing us and what we’ve done. And we just connected with them since, and we’re so honored that they chose us for this," Kerezman said.

Between the hugs, autographs, and pictures, of course the "Lunch Lady Squad" had to create a new TikTok, or two.

"This donation has made it so our lunch ladies can get our kids through the line much quicker," proud principal Lindsay Ingersoll said.

Ingersoll said that what the ladies have done for the school community and students goes well beyond the cafeteria.

"They are so much more respectful and thankful to our custodial staff, our office staff, our paraprofessionals," Ingersoll said. "And I feel like our students finally realize it really takes a team and a village to make the school a success."

So with the smiles and dance moves that never stop, these ladies had one final request: asking Baker to follow them on TikTok as they found a new fan.

The Miami Dolphins have invited the lunch ladies to their final home game of the season on Jan. 8 against the New York Jets.