Vanilla Ice surprises 'Lunch Lady Squad' at Wellington Landings Middle School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — They danced their way from the cafeteria into our hearts, and on Wednesday, they got a big surprise!

WPTV first introduced you to the "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School last month after their TikTok videos went viral and helped build bridges with students.

WPTV The "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School on April 22, 2022.

The "Lunch Lady Squad" thought they were walking into a celebration in the cafeteria on Wednesday.

The music cranked up, the dance moves came out, and then Vanilla Ice himself surprised them all.

"Hey, we got a party in the lunch room!" the rapper exclaimed.

WPTV Vanilla Ice surprises the "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School on May 12, 2022.

Then came hugs, smiles, autographs, pictures, and a lot of "Ice Ice Baby."

"I told my co-worker I was about to pass out," said Barbara Rolle, a food service worker at Wellington Landings Middle School.

"I had no clue. No clue at all. None of us knew," said cafeteria manager Cori Kerezman. "It was so cool. That was just amazing. It was good. A good feeling."

WPTV Vanilla Ice surprises the "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School on May 12, 2022.

The rapper, who lives in Wellington, saw the ladies dancing to his song on TikTok. So he came to join the party Wednesday and show some appreciation for the "Lunch Lady Squad," who does a lot more than serve food.

WPTV The "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School dances to 'Ice Ice Baby' in a TikTok video.

"They are creating this environment and that goes to show you they work hard," Vanilla Ice said. "They're great, you know? They inspire these kids. Put a little dancing and music on and it just lightens up the whole day."

The ladies have really felt the love these past few weeks since WPTV first shared their story in late April.

Watch WPTV's original report on the "Lunch Lady Squad":

'Lunch Lady Squad' at Wellington middle school goes viral on TikTok

"It's been amazing. It's been crazy," Kerezman said. "We go to the store and people are like, hey, aren't you the person on those TikToks? The lunch ladies? And we're like, yeah!"

And for them, that's what this is really all about, the relationships created through a few music videos.

"I'm speechless for what it's done," Kerezman said.

Of course, Wednesday's celebrity visit couldn't end without a new TikTok video, where else but the freezer.

Watch Vanilla Ice record TikTok video with the "Lunch Lady Squad":

Vanilla Ice dances with Lunch Lady Squad at Wellington Landings Middle School

"That was the first time I ever sang 'Ice Ice Baby' in a freezer," Vanilla Ice said. "I hope it's not the last. It was actually fun."

"'Ice Ice Baby.' I enjoyed it, having him in there with us and doing it," Rolle said. "He can come back again."

But until then, they'll connect over the music.

"You can't pick your fans. They pick you," Vanilla Ice said. "So the fact that they are still dancing to 'Ice Ice Baby' is just amazing. So I'm going to dance right with them."

WPTV Rapper Vanilla Ice speaks to WPTV at Wellington Landings Middle School on May 12, 2022.

To follow the "Lunch Lady Squad" on TikTok, click here.