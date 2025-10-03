Martin County teachers set to become highest paid on Treasure Coast under tentative deal

STUART, Fla. — A new tentative salary agreement between the Martin County School District and the Martin County Education Association would make the district’s teachers the highest paid on the Treasure Coast.

Following the district’s recent "A" rating from the state, the agreement includes salary increases and performance-based compensation.

“It’s really special,” said parent Cortni Viti. “I mean, especially if they’re being paid well they’re going to be enticed to stay.”

The district has earmarked nearly $1 million of the budget to support the salary adjustments. Under the agreement, the starting salary for teachers will increase by $266, with further pay increases varying based on experience levels. Incentives based on performance will also increase by several hundred dollars.

“There were still some pay gaps for more veteran teachers depending on the county,” said Derek Lowe, coordinator of public information for the Martin County School District. “This tentative agreement would make us the highest paid district across all steps of the salary schedule.”

Lowe added that the goal is twofold: to retain current educators and to make the district more competitive in attracting new talent.

“Well, I hope it helps us recruit,” Lowe said. “Rewarding teachers for the hard work and encouraging them to keep working hard is what we’re all about.”

The Martin County Education Association, which represents teachers, expressed support for the deal, telling us in a statement:

As the Martin County School District celebrates its 'A' rating, the Martin County Education Association applauds the School Board’s commitment to recognizing the educators who made it possible. Reaching an agreement that makes our teachers the highest paid on the Treasure Coast is a significant step forward. Grade A teachers deserve Grade A salaries, and MCEA will keep fighting for pay that matches the passion and impact our teachers deliver every day for Martin County’s children.

The pay increase is met with support from educators like Karen Kinsley, who says she once worked for the district but left in search of a better salary.

“They’re already doing a very fulfilling job that they love,” Kinsley said. “And to match that with more money, better money, is just wonderful.”

Parents are also hopeful that the raise will help attract strong candidates that will shape their child's future.

“It’ll probably raise the competition of who they're wanting to hire,” said Viti. “I mean they’ll have more of an opportunity to pick exactly what they’re looking for in a teacher.”

The tentative agreement still requires final approval from both the teachers union and the Martin County School Board before it can take effect.