Martin County School District offering 'stadiums for sale' to generate revenue

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Sponsor names adorn professional sports stadiums around the country.

Now, one of our area school districts is hoping to extend that trend, getting a local business to provide some much-needed revenue.

WATCH BELOW: Martin County School District explains why its stadiums are for sale

Martin County School District offering 'stadiums for sale'

The number of students in Martin County schools stayed relatively flat this year.

With state funding following the student, the district is looking to find new revenue streams by offering naming rights to the Martin County High School football stadium.

"This is a way for us to be proactive and a way for us to increase our budget and our revenue and give us a little more flexibility," Martin County School District spokesman Derek Lowe said.

While the project is starting with the school's football stadium, it could expand to other athletic facilities.

"We want to prioritize and partner with businesses already here in Martin County," Lowe said.

The district said they're not moving away from the banners you often see hanging on fences that help the parent-teacher associations.

"We're also doing digital ads on all the school websites as well," Lowe added.

It's now up to Brian Siatkowski to find that stadium partner.

His marketing company, Tebo & Associates, has worked with other school districts across Florida to find value in campus facilities.

"It shouldn't overwhelm the branding; it should complement," Siatkowski said. "When you come out here, you'll still see 'Home of the Tigers.'"

His company evaluates traffic around the stadium to come up with a figure.

So, how much is the Martin County High School football stadium worth? The marketing company is hoping to get $2,700 a week, which equals $140,400 for the year.

"Law firms do really well (as sponsors)," Siatkowski said, "anything around health care, hospitals, dental, doctors."

WPTV reached out to other area school districts about naming rights for stadiums.

Indian River County said they do not sell naming rights, since buildings are traditionally named after those who’ve served the community, like Billy Livings Field in Vero Beach.

St. Lucie County's teams play at county-owned stadiums.

The Martin County School Board will have the final approval on any future stadium sponsor, and any funds raised will initially go into the general fund.

The hope is to have a deal in place before the fall football season kicks off.