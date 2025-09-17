Martin County High School renames football stadium with naming rights agreement

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County High School's football stadium will have a new name come October.

The Martin County School District (MCSD) announced a "historic" partnership after approving a naming rights agreement for the school on Sept. 16.

Martin County School District offering 'stadiums for sale'

As of next month, Martin County High School's football stadium will be called Napoli Orthodontics Stadium, as part of a five-year partnership.

This partnership comes as the Martin County School District proposed offering naming rights for district stadiums to increase revenue streams. Martin County School District spokesman Derek Lowe told WPTV in April that "This is a way for us to be proactive and a way for us to increase our budget and our revenue and give us a little more flexibility."

MCSD says that Napoli Orthodontics will contribute $60,000 annually, totaling $300,000 over five years. In exchange, the local business will get branding in and around the stadium, as well as on digital platforms and school publications.

The school district also noted a revenue distribution plan for other schools in the district:

