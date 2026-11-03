Martin County and Okeechobee County schools to reopen Wednesday after closing on Tuesday due to flooding

Okeechobee County and Martin County Public Schools will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after closing Tuesday due to flooding and severe weather in the region.

MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

All Martin County School District-operated schools will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

School officials said in a pres release that they know some families and staff may still be displaced or experiencing difficult travel conditions and they want to provide flexibility to those who need it.

Students who are unable to attend school on Wednesday because of weather-related conditions or who need additional time to arrive will have their absence or tardy excused with parent or guardian notification to the school.

The district also said families using school district bus transportation should expect delays on Wednesday, and families who are able to safely transport their children to and from school are encouraged to do so.

Extended Day programs will operate as scheduled, but any outdoor after-school activities will remain canceled. Indoor after-school activities may resume at the discretion of schools and coaches.

No decision has been made yet regarding a make-up day, but they will communicate that information when a decision is reached.

The statement read in part, "The District understands that reopening schools is an important step toward returning to normal routines for many families, while others in our community are still navigating very difficult circumstances. Our thoughts remain with those dealing with flooding and other significant impacts, and we encourage every family and employee to make decisions based on the conditions where they live and travel."

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Okeechobee County district officials announced Tuesday that the schools will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The statement read in part, "Thank you to our families and the entire Okeechobee community for your patience and understanding over the past two days as we worked to make sure our schools and bus stops are safe and ready for students to return."

Officials said the district will also announce in the coming days whether any makeup days will be necessary.

