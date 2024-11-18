LAST CHANCE: Weigh in on proposed changes to school start times in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday is the last day for families, educators, community members, businesses, and other stakeholders to weigh in on three proposed changes to school start timesin Palm Beach County.
A law passed by the Florida Legislature last year requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. in an effort to help older students get more sleep.
The changes will take effect two years from now, at the start of the 2026-27 academic year.
The School District of Palm Beach County has posted an online survey, asking the community to weigh in on three proposed start time changes:
OPTION 1
- Elementary: 7:30 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.
- Middle: 10:15 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.
- High: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
OPTION 2
- Elementary: 9:45 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.
- Middle: 8:00 a.m. - 2:35 p.m.
- High: 9:15 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.
OPTION 3
- Elementary: 9:00 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.
- Middle: 10:20 a.m. - 4:55 p.m.
- High: 8:30 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.
You can fill out the survey by clicking here.The survey officially closes at midnight Tuesday.
The school district said it will continue to gather community input into next year, when a final recommendation will be considered by the Palm Beach County School Board.
The new start times will go into effect in August of 2026, at the start of the 2026-27 academic year.