LAST CHANCE: Weigh in on proposed changes to school start times in Palm Beach County

The first of six meetings for Palm Beach County schools is tonight.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday is the last day for families, educators, community members, businesses, and other stakeholders to weigh in on three proposed changes to school start timesin Palm Beach County.

A law passed by the Florida Legislature last year requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. in an effort to help older students get more sleep.

The School District of Palm Beach County has posted an online survey, asking the community to weigh in on three proposed start time changes:

OPTION 1

  • Elementary: 7:30 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.
  • Middle: 10:15 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.
  • High: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

OPTION 2

  • Elementary: 9:45 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.
  • Middle: 8:00 a.m. - 2:35 p.m.
  • High: 9:15 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.

OPTION 3

  • Elementary: 9:00 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.
  • Middle: 10:20 a.m. - 4:55 p.m.
  • High: 8:30 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here.The survey officially closes at midnight Tuesday.

The school district said it will continue to gather community input into next year, when a final recommendation will be considered by the Palm Beach County School Board.

The new start times will go into effect in August of 2026, at the start of the 2026-27 academic year.

