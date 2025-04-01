PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of students at Lake Worth Community High School rely on their school's food pantry to get through the day, but that resource is quickly running out.

With 100% of students classified as economically disadvantaged, a critical food program is now at risk as key partnerships dissolve.

WATCH: Rebecca Harley shares how the pantry benefits students

Lake Worth Community High School's food program in need of partnerships, volunteers

"There was a time that this room was full from wall to wall," said Rebecca Harley, community partnership schools director at Lake Worth Community High School.

Now, she said, the pantry is mostly stocked with canned goods, a stark contrast to the fresh groceries that once supported students and their families.

Nonprofit No Kid Hungry has partnered with Lake Worth High Community High School the last two years supporting their enhancement of resources like the food pantry and SNAP.

"We encourage the community to really learn more about the initiatives that are happening at Lake Worth High, and get involved as much as they can," said Sky Beard, Florida director of No Kid Hungry. "We see a lot of kids going to clinics and complaining of headaches and stomach aches when the issue is they just haven't had sufficient nutrition."

As a result of dissolved partnerships, the number of students receiving food has dropped dramatically, from 1,350 per quarter to fewer than 500. The impact is felt beyond the school, as food insecurity remains a widespread issue. According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, more than 173,000 people in the county struggle with hunger, including nearly 51,000 children.

Despite the challenges, Harley remains hopeful the community will step in.

"We literally started seeing students call their parents while they were shopping, saying, 'What do we need?' It was beautiful," she said. "You could sense the shift in the energy, and the students felt supported."

The school is now asking for donations, partnerships, and volunteers to help revive the program and ensure no student goes hungry.

Those interested in helping can contact the school directly or click here.