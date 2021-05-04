Indian River State College students receive diplomas during ceremonies

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Congratulations to the newest graduates of Indian River State College!

For the past two days, the college has held drive-in ceremonies where students had the opportunity to walk across the stage to get their diplomas.

This is the ninth consecutive year that the IRSC's graduating class surpassed 3,000.

"It means a lot to me. I was really nervous when they said last year we might not be able to walk down," said business graduate Francesca Ross.

"With everything that went on through this year to just be able to have the opportunity to walk the stage means a lot," said graduate Daniela Prengel.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, was Tuesday morning's commencement speaker.

A virtual ceremony will be held Wednesday for students wishing to celebrate at home. That event will be streamed live on YouTube at 11 a.m.

