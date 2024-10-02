How much more money Palm Beach County teachers could make

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County public school teachers could soon get a pay raise.

The Palm Beach County School Board is set to vote Wednesday on a tentative agreement with the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association that would give all district teachers, including permanent substitutes, up to a 4% raise, depending on their effectiveness rating.

In addition, teachers who work in exceptional student education (ESE), including speech therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, as well as teachers who work with students with autism or other intellectual disabilities, would receive a $1,250 supplement per school year.

According to district documents, the agreement would also increase the initial base salary for teachers with zero "years of successful experience" to $53,000, up from the previous base salary of $51,500.

Last year, Palm Beach County public school teachers received an average 7% raise. The year before that, the raise was up to 3.5%.

If approved the school board Wednesday, the Palm Beach County CTA would then need to ratify the agreement before it comes official.

The raises would be retroactive to July 1.