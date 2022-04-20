Watch
Palm Beach County teachers may get pay raise, $1,500 bonus

School board members to vote on collective bargaining agreement Wednesday
A Palm Beach County classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 10:19:23-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County public school teachers may soon get a pay raise.

School board members on Wednesday will vote on a tentative collective bargaining agreement that would give all School District of Palm Beach County employees, including permanent substitute teachers, a 3.5% pay increase per year.

The raises would be retroactive to July 1, 2021.

A teacher and students wear face masks inside a Palm Beach County classroom during the 2020_21 school year.jpg
A teacher and students wear face masks inside a Palm Beach County classroom during the 2020/21 school year.

In addition, all school district employees would receive a one-time $1,500 bonus under the deal. That money would come from COVID-19 relief funding the district received from the federal government.

Employees working in Title I schools, F-rated schools, Triple-D-rated schools, as well as instructional personnel in the "critical shortage areas" of elementary education, science, language arts, reading, ESE, ESOL, mathematics, and foreign languages would receive a $100 bonus per school year.

The total cost of the raises and bonuses would be $49.7 million.

Palm Beach County School Board members are scheduled to vote on the pay raises at their 5 p.m. meeting on Wednesday.

If the agreement is approved, it will need to be ratified by the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association.

