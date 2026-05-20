High school seniors in Palm Beach County get hands-on experience in electrical work and skilled trades

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — High school seniors in Palm Beach County are getting hands-on experience in skilled trades through a series of career exploration programs taught by professionals in the field.

The "Are You Wired to Be an Electrician" program gives students like Samuel Pereira the chance to learn practical electrical skills, including how to wire 4-way switches.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County students get hands-on skilled trades training

Palm Beach County students get hands-on skilled trades training

"I like being able to be well-rounded, so I thought this was a really great opportunity," Pereira said.

The program is open to all students. Lindsey Germain and Dah-nah Garcia are among the young women learning and growing in a field largely dominated by men.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2025, only 3.5 percent of electricians in the U.S. are women. But students and instructors say they are working to change that.

David Hernandez, an instructor and supervisor for Kasper Electric, said the number of female participants has grown.

"We have more girls this year than we've had for the past three years, and what's great about this is more and more women are getting into the trades," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the program offers value even for students who do not pursue a career in the trades after graduation.

"They can write their ticket for their lives, they define their future, that's our goal," Hernandez said.

Pereira said the hands-on format is what makes the experience meaningful.

"My favorite moments are probably when I'm able to actually understand and get a hands-on feel," Pereira said.

The skilled trades initiative also includes two other programs offered by the Palm Beach County School District: a "Chill Lab" at Carver Middle School in Delray Beach and "Can You Dig It" at Forest Hill High School.

One student in the "Can You Dig It" program described the excitement of working with equipment for the first time.

"Things that I'm familiar with but I've never had the opportunity to put my hands on it, being a little boy growing up, now it's like, I'm actually playing with the toys, and I'm excited," the student said.

Fred Barch, the director of adult and community education, said the hands-on approach is key to keeping students engaged.

"That's what really engages the students, is not the lecture portion, which they do a little bit of lecture, but mostly hands-on activity, and that's where we really catch these students," Barch said.

Barch said he hopes more seniors will take advantage of programs like these.

Students say the experience has value regardless of whether students choose to pursue a trade professionally.

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