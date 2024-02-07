Gov. Ron DeSantis awards $4 million to Indian River State College for workforce education

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in St. Lucie County on Wednesday to announce a $4 million award to Indian River State College for workforce education programs.

The governor was joined by Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly and Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore during a news conference held at the Indian River State College Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

The governor said the multi-million dollar funding comes from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to create a new center for ballistics and emerging technology.

"What the center is going to be able to do, students are going to learn skills they need to make ballistic assault barriers, including bulletproof glass, walls and doors," DeSantis said.

He said the center would also be used to test and design new materials and equipment.

Diamond Defense Systems, who already makes bulletproof glass used by law enforcement, is partnering with Indian River State College for the program and to connect students with employment opportunities.

"I think it's really going to help students be able to achieve really tangible, marketable skills, but also do it in an industry that is going to have an impact on public safety and on the streets of the state of Florida," DeSantis said.