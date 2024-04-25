Former Palm Beach County substitute teacher facing additional sexual battery charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working to protect your children as we learn of new criminal charges against a former Palm Beach County School District substitute teacher.

Corey Pierce, 21, was first arrested at the end of March after he was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a middle school student.

He is currently on house arrest and facing more than a dozen total charges.

The principal at Woodlands Middle School west of Lake Worth sent a message to families informing them that Pierce, who worked as a substitute at the school, was arrested for inappropriate contact with students and was fired.

District records show Pierce began working as a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County in January 2023. In October, he began working as an office assistant at Tradewinds Middle School as a coach. Personnel records also show he resigned his position at Tradewinds in January and returned to substitute teaching in March of this year until he was arrested and fired at the end of the month.

The first charges were for lewd or lascivious battery after two students at Woodlands Middle School reported he kissed them. They also said they received messages from the substitute on social media. The police report details other lewd acts that were alleged to have occurred between the substitute and one of the students.

Then in early April, additional sexual assault charges were filed against Pierce when another victim came forward after seeing his arrest. According to police reports, she detailed a sexual relationship between herself and Pierce both on and off campus.

Palm Beach County Victim Services provides therapists and advocates to help victims work through cases like this.

"The advocate is there for the victim," Rene Boone, the sexual assault program manager for the agency, said. "They are not investigating a case. They don't work for law enforcement. They don't work for the state attorney. They are only there to provide whatever emotional support and to help the victim get through this."

She said kids and teens often lose their sense of trust in situations like this one, so it's important to make sure they know this is not their fault.

"It's a lot about making them understand that they did nothing wrong and that they are a victim," Boone said. "A lot of times when these kind of relationships happen they lose that sense of trust because this is someone in authority they trusted, and they are like, 'What just happened?'"

WPTV Rene Boone speaks with WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind about how parents should handle situations involving possible child sex abuse.

Boone points out in this case that none of these victims that they are aware of so far are old enough to consent.

She also said most sexual batteries are not with force.

"The victims do develop real feelings for the perpetrator because it's part of the grooming process, because if I can groom you as a perpetrator into having feelings for me, then I can also talk you into doing whatever I want you to do because I can play on those feelings," Boone said. "A lot of times they don't realize they are victims until they see that arrest and they read that story and say what a minute that's what happened to me and then it takes an enormous about of courage for a survivor to go to someone and say hey that happened to me too."

Boone said this is a great opportunity to have open and honest conversations with your children. She advises parents to ask the tough questions without placing any blame.

She said it is also a good idea to monitor your child's social media and cellphone. Boone also suggests helping your child establish a safe adult, whether it be a friend or family member, that they know they can talk to.

If you are your child may be a victim of sexual assault, Boone said to reach out to victim services first so they can help guide you through the process.

Click here for more information or call 561-625-2568.