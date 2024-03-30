Royal Palm Beach High employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An employee at Royal Palm Beach High School is facing felony charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and offenses against students by authority figures.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Augustine, 30, on Friday night.

Principal Michelle Fleming sent a message to parents and staff explaining the arrest of a non-instructional staff member.

She said the charges involved inappropriate, off-campus contact with students, and that Augustine would not be returning to the high school campus.



Fleming said this appears to be an isolated incident but anyone with additional information should contact school police at 561-434-8700.



Augustine's exact position at the school is not known at this time.

Augustine appeared in court on Saturday morning. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case. He is being held without bond on one count and $30,000 on another. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 29.

The arrest report was not available on the Palm Beach County clerk's site.