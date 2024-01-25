Florida removes sociology from core courses, bans DEI funding at colleges and universities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors approved new rules that remove sociology from general education core course options and prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) spending at the state's public universities and colleges.

The ruling happened Wednesday.

"All in favor, say 'I.' Opposed, two no's. Motion carries," Chair Brian Lamb said.

The vote will prohibit funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

"We are here to take action as a board," Lamb said.

The action the board took in essence prohibits a university from providing state or federal funding to promote, support or maintain any DEI programs.

Joe Saunders with Equality Florida said this decision threatens and eliminates student unions for Black, Jewish, to LGBTQ students.

"To ban diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from receiving state funding," he said, "what it really means is the only resources left to support any of these programs is a small sliver that's available through student fees."

The board wanted to make it clear their decision isn't to censor any student groups.

"It was said that we're banning student organizations and that's not a fare statement," Gov. Alan Levine said.

Another important decision made at the meeting is to remove sociology as a core course option.

The board's reasoning is based on: "Every undergrad student should graduate as an informed citizen through rigorous education courses that promotes historically accurate and high-quality coursework."

"There's this idea that sociology is being cut from the curriculum, it is not," Gov. Tim Lerio said. "It is being removed from being a core, general education requirement."

The meeting was inundated with people wholeheartedly opposed to the board even considering it.

Saunders said he can't understand why.

"What ends up happening is the folks who are really hurt, are the 300,000 students who are currently in Florida's state university system," he said.