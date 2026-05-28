Florida Prepaid opens year-round enrollment, offers $529 scholarships for newborns

Florida families now have more flexibility to plan for their children’s education.

The Florida Prepaid College Board announced Thursday that its Prepaid 529 Plans will be available for enrollment year-round for the first time in more than 35 years, ending the long-standing limited enrollment window.

John Rood, chairman of the Florida Prepaid College Board, said the change is designed to make saving for education “easier for families to take that first step toward their child’s future.”

The plans, guaranteed by the state, let families lock in tuition and dormitory rates at today’s prices, protecting them from rising costs.

To mark National 529 Day on May 29, babies born in Florida that day will receive a $529 scholarship in a Florida Investment 529 Plan.

Kevin Thompson, executive director of the board, said seeding accounts early can help families watch modest amounts grow into meaningful savings over time.

Plan Details

Prepaid plans start at $29 per month and offer flexible coverage options, including one-year increments to match family budgets. Once a price is locked in, payments stay fixed.

Current pricing is available through June 30, 2026. Both prepaid and investment plans are tax-advantaged under federal law.

Why This Matters Now

Florida consistently ranks as one of the top states for higher education, with nationally recognized public universities and affordable tuition. By removing enrollment barriers, more families can begin saving sooner, reducing future student debt and boosting economic mobility.

Meredith Westheimer, spokesperson for Florida Prepaid, said her own experience proves the value. Raised by a single mother who enrolled her early, she graduated college debt-free while peers struggled with loans.

Today, she’s enrolled her own children, continuing the legacy.

“My mom gave me a debt-free start,” Westheimer said. “I’m giving my kids the same — and with year-round enrollment, any Florida family can do this starting today.”

Families can learn more here.

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