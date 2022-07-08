WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new school year starts in about a month and along with their classroom supplies, make sure your kids are getting their shots.

Several immunizations are required for kids to attend school on the first day in certain grade levels.

An immunization van is parked right outside the Florida Department of Health on 45th Street in West Palm Beach to remind parents it's time to get those vaccines. But you will need an appointment.

"It's the last few days, last few weeks that all of a sudden everyone realizes they have to get their vaccines done and their back to school physicals," said Palm Beach County pediatrician Dr. Tommy Schechtman with Pediatric Partners.

Schechtman said every year he sees parents procrastinate when it comes to getting their kids their school shots.

"Parents do need to recognize if their children are not up-to-date on their vaccination schedule, they may not be allowed into school," Schechtman said.

A specific list of shots is required for students going into kindergarten and seventh grade or coming to Florida from another state or country. Those shots must be documented on a 680 Immunization Form.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for children.

Schechtman said many kids are still trying to catch up on shots after not seeing the doctor as often during the pandemic.

"We are still in the process of trying to catch up," Schechtman said. "At one point during the height of the pandemic, some of the numbers on a national basis was 40% of children and teenagers were behind on immunizations."

There are medical or religious exemptions parents can get from the health department.

Schechtman hopes a new wave a vaccine hesitancy because of COVID-19 doesn't influence parents' decisions on the shots that have long been required.

"We are seeing too many people refusing to be vaccinated," Schechtman said. "Not just COVID but against all routine vaccinations. And that's concerning because we will see over time an increase in vaccine preventable diseases."

Children can get their back to school immunizations at one of the local federally-qualified health center clinics listed below:

C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics

Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Lake Worth, Lantana, West Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach

561-642-1000

FoundCare

Palm Springs: 561-660-5465

West Palm Beach: 561-848-8701

Genesis Community Health

Boca Raton Medical: 561-430-3629

Boynton Beach Medical: 561-735-6553

Florida Community Health Centers, Inc.

Pahokee Center: 561-924-6100

For more information about the childhood immunization requirements for Florida schools, click here. For a list of exemptions from those requirements, click here.