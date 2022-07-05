WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date now for the upcoming school year.

According to DOH, proof of certain immunizations, on a #680 form, is required for school entry if your child is entering kindergarten, seventh grade or is moving to Florida from another state or country.

Parents without a pediatrician, or those with questions, should call 561-625- 5180 to schedule an appointment.

Children can also get their back to school immunizations at one of the local federally qualified health center clinics listed below.

C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics

Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Lake Worth, Lantana, West Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach locations

(561) 642-1000

Foundcare

Palm Springs (561) 660-5465

West Palm Beach (561) 848-8701

Genesis Community Health

Boca Raton Medical (561) 430-3629

Boynton Beach Medical (561) 735-6553

Florida Community Health Centers, Inc

Pahokee Center (561) 924-6100

For more information about child immunization requirements, click here.