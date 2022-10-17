Florida Department of Education awards $200 million to schools for 'student growth, teaching excellence'

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Multiple schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are receiving additional funds thanks to the state's School Recognition Program.

The program provides "financial awards to schools that demonstrate sustained or significantly improved student performance."

To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of "A" or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.

These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that "demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year."

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference at an elementary school in North Port, Fla.

Close to 100 schools in Palm Beach County will receive extra money from the program, totaling $16.4 million. Jupiter High School will receive $536,377, Park Vista Community High School will get $535,914 and Boca Raton Community High School will be allocated $527,393. Other schools include Palm Beach Central High School, which will get $497,090 and Wellington High School with $466,475.

Eight schools in Martin County will receive a total of just over $1 million. Jensen Beach High School is slated to receive $246,847 and Treasure Coast Classical Academy will get $216,329.

Florida Today, NBC News Channel Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port, Florida, on Oct. 17, 2022.

Ten schools in St. Lucie County are getting more than $1.8 million through the program. This includes Treasure Coast High School, which will receive $513,273 and Lincoln Park Academy, which will get $285,863.

Eleven schools in Indian River County will receive more than $1.1 million. Storm Grove Middle School is scheduled to receive $185,382 and Imagine at South Vero will get $162,573.

The sole school in Okeechobee County to receive funds through the program was Everglades Elementary School, which will receive $122,546.

"I was glad to award more than $200 million to 1,400 schools that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence over the past year," DeSantis said. "These awards can be used to give our hard-working teachers bonuses, and are particularly important in Southwest Florida where they will go a long way toward helping our teachers in the area get back on their feet."

Schools can use the funding for a variety of provisions, including:

Bonuses to the faculty and staff

Educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance

Temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance

Click here for a full list of schools throughout Florida that will receive money from the School Recognition Program.

According to the Florida School Recognition Program website, the staff and school advisory council at each recognized school decide how to use the financial award.