Florida Board of Education removes Sociology courses from general education at 28 state colleges

NAPLES, Fla. — Students who attend schools under the Florida College System (FCS) umbrella have one fewer course option.

The Florida State Board of Education announced Friday that they have taken "decisive action" to remove Sociology courses from the general education course lists across the FCS.

The FCS said they are now "fully aligned" with the State University System Board of Governors, which recently removed Sociology courses from general education requirements at Florida's public universities.

"For years, we have watched Sociology drift further away from its academic purpose, moving from objective instruction toward the promotion of ideological viewpoints at the expense of true critical thinking," Florida education commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said in a statement. "We made repeated efforts to steer Sociology back on course, but it remains a sinking ship. Florida will not lower its expectations for general education. Academic quality, rigor and foundational knowledge are non-negotiable. When a course fails to meet those standards, we will act."

The FCS includes 28 colleges throughout the state, including Palm Beach State College, Indian River State College, Broward College and Miami Dade College.

"General education courses must be grounded in rigorous scholarship and the accurate teaching of history. They cannot be mired in ideology or used as vehicles for indoctrination," said Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education. "Today's action draws a firm line, we will ensure every general education course meets the standards set forth in law without exception."

In 2023, Senate Bill 266 became law, which Republicans touted as a crackdown on "indoctrination" in higher education and an effort to prohibit colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and critical race theory. Opponents have said the legislation will weaken Florida's universities and colleges.