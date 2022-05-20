LIVE: Dreyfoos seniors to graduate Friday, one week after deadly police-involved shooting on campus

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Seniors at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach are graduating Friday, marking an end to their high school career, exactly one week after a chaotic and deadly police-involved shooting on campus.

During Friday's emotional ceremony, Principal Blake Bennett praised Dreyfoos teachers, staff members, and counselors for their tireless dedication to students, especially during the tense law enforcement incident on May 13.

"Last Friday, your love for your students kept every single Dreyfoos student safe, and we commend and that you for your truly heroic actions," Bennett said.

School District of Palm Beach County Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Principal Blake Bennett speaks during graduation on May 20, 2022.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said former Dreyfoos student Roman Phelps, 33, drove a van through a locked entrance on campus last Friday, then violently attacked an officer in the school's auditorium, forcing that officer to shoot and kill Phelps.

WPTV A van crashed on the campus of Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach on May 13, 2022.

Friends said Phelps was a former theater student at Dreyfoos School of the Arts but suffered from mental illness and wasn't given the help he needed.

"We as a society and human beings need to do a better job of identifying and providing mental health support and services," Bennett said at Friday's graduation ceremony. "We all need to work better and together to make our world a better place for everyone.

Students returned to Dreyfoos on Monday to an increased law enforcement presence and extra mental health counselors on hand.

WPTV Flowers at the auditorium at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach on May 16, 2022.

Dreyfoos parents have shown their support for the West Palm Beach Police Department over the last week by sharing heartfelt messages and delivering pizza and dessert to officers.

"We appreciate your support and will always be there to protect our schools and children," the police department posted on Facebook Thursday.

At Friday's graduation ceremony at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County stressed to the hundreds of graduating seniors the values of setting high goals, working hard, and investing in your future, both educationally and financially.

"The key is getting out the starting blocks," Burke said. "Don't wait for the perfect opportunity. Just start somewhere, and one opportunity will likely lead to the next."

School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke speaks at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts graduation on May 20, 2022.

Bennett praised Dreyfoos students for overcoming the mental, emotional, and academic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This senior class, you made it happen and came in with a vengeance," Bennett said. "You breathed life into Dreyfoos again. You had to make up for what the class of 2020 and 2021 missed. And boy, did you do that!"