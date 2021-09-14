Watch
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for end to FSA standardized tests

DeSantis hopeful testing will be replaced by 2022-23 school year
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for an end to standardized testing during an announcement at Doral Academy Preparatory School, Sept. 14, 2021, in Doral, Fla.
Gov. Ron DeSantis at Doral Academy, Sept. 14, 2021
Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:23:29-04

DORAL, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an end to the Florida Standards Assessments, calling the system "outdated."

The Florida Standards Assessments are standardized tests in reading, writing and math tests designed to measure student performance. The test is tied to Florida’s Common Core-based standards, which outline what students should know at the end of each grade.

Speaking at Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, DeSantis said the FSA will be replaced by monitoring student progress three times a year.

"We believe that having results monitored and measured is very, very important, but we also think that the FSA is outmoded at this point and that we need to move forward with a more, I'd say, nimble and effective approach," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said they are currently crafting legislation and the goal is to phase out FSA by the 2022-23 school year.

