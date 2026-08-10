RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — After two years of construction and renovations, West Riviera Beach Elementary is ready to welcome students back this week. The 60-year-old school has been completely transformed with a brand-new cafeteria, media center and updated play areas.

"With all the new technology and improvements at the school, it's going to be amazing and make my job so much easier," said Crystal Watson, a second-grade teacher at the school.

WATCH:

West Riviera Beach elementary reopens after 2-year renovation with focus on early learners

But the biggest change isn't just the shiny new facilities—it's how the school will operate. Unlike traditional elementary schools that serve students from kindergarten through fifth grade, West Riviera will focus exclusively on younger learners: pre-K through second grade.

Principal Alicia Taylor believes this specialized approach will give students a stronger foundation in reading and math during these crucial early years.

"It allows my leadership team to really focus on those foundational skills that we need to make sure are rock-solid," Taylor explained.

To fill the renovated campus, the Palm Beach County School District has realigned enrollment, moving pre-K, first, and second-graders from Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Lincoln Elementary schools. The district expects about 600 students to attend West Riviera this year.

For Dr. Camille Long, the school's reopening holds special meaning. Long was once a student at West Riviera Elementary herself, and now serves as the North Regional Superintendent for the School District.

"I think it's a game-changer to have a state-of-the-art campus, and it's really exciting for the community," Long said.

The school will officially welcome students and families when classes begin on Aug. 10.