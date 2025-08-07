History made in South Bay: City’s only school earns first-ever 'A' grade

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — A month after the state of Florida released its school grades for the 2024–2025 school year, the town of South Bay continues to celebrate.

Signs near Rosenwald Elementary School showcase exactly what the school and community are proud of — the school’s first A grade in its history, rising from a C last year.

Rosenwald is the only school in South Bay.

South Bay school is proud of its 'A' grade

It’s been an exciting achievement for students, their families, school staff, and teachers.

Sharon Godfrey, a 5th grade ELA and reading teacher at Rosenwald, said, “When we did get the ‘A,’ I was just so ecstatic, and it made me want to work even harder.”

That motivation has carried over as she spent Thursday putting the final touches on her classroom decor — just like she’s done for 25 years. This year, she says, already feels different.

“I’ve been here for the C to D, the C to B, the C to C. I’ve told every principal we were the only school in the Glades that had never been an A. And before I retire, I always hoped and prayed we’d become an A.”

Rosenwald’s principal, Bruce Hightower, says the accomplishment was a team and community effort.

“Oh my God, my teachers were so excited,” Hightower said.

The grade is a measure of success for both teachers and students. Hightower says it helps having students who want to learn.

“The kids are determined. Not only are they determined, but they’re excited to be here," he said.

Instructional Superintendent Dr. Moneek McTier emphasized that this kind of success doesn’t happen overnight.

“We got that A because we capitalized on all the students’ learning and the intent. It wasn’t a shock. They were working on it, and it was the entire school,” McTier said. “This wasn’t a one-man show. Everybody had to make an impact. The community made an impact, the teachers made an impact, the parents made an impact by sending their kids to school on time."

In Florida, the school grading formula focuses on student success measures that include achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success, and maintaining a focus on students who need the most support.

In Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, 46% of schools earned A grades.

Hightower highlighted Rosenwald’s higher proficiency in math — 69% of students met or exceeded standards. He also pointed to learning gains, meaning test scores improved for students.

It’s a new achievement, setting the bar high for the upcoming school year. And teachers like Godfrey can’t wait to take on the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to repeating that A, because I know we can do it," she said.