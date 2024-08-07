Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after building where shooting happened is demolished

Students are about head back to class. Some to the same school, and some are starting in a new setting. At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the site of the tragic 2018 shooting which claimed 17 lives, students will return to a campus missing something. It has been marked by the demolition of the building where the shooting occurred. Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was among the victims, spoke to me about the new safety measures being implemented. "We should always be aware of our surroundings, but we should also hope that our schools, especially Marjory Stoneman Douglas, will be a safe place where children can be comfortable and learn," Montalto said. This year, students and teachers will pass through metal detectors daily as part of enhanced security measures. Montalto said he’s happy with the progress on safety, but noted that improvements took longer than expected. He spoke about the importance of remaining vigilant and using available safety and reporting tools. "Everyone should feel safe," Montalto said. "But always remain vigilant about what’s going on and use the safety tools in place." The Broward County School District confirmed that the demolition of the 1200 Building is complete, debris has been cleared, and the land is being prepared for sod. They are working with families and school staff to determine the future use of the site. Montalto also said he’s advocating for two memorials: one on campus to honor the victims' legacies, and one off-campus for the broader community to pay respects. "There should be a memorial on the campus to memorialize who was taken that day because they all had bright futures," Montalto said. As students prepare to return, the absence of the building is a stark reminder of the tragedy, but Montalto hopes the memory of the 17 lives lost will continue to be honored.