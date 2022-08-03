St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent welcomes teachers, staff back to school

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Over 4,000 St. Lucie Public Schools employees will head back to the classroom Wednesday, one week before the first day of school.

Roughly 40,000 students will head back to school on Aug. 10.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jon Prince participated in a livestream to all employees to welcome them back to school and share his goals for the school year.

He said despite a statewide teacher shortage, each classroom will have a certified teacher on the first day of school.

"The bottom line is every single classroom in St. Lucie County will have a certified teacher in front of them on the first day," said Dr. Prince. "We have a plan but we are faced with adversity and we are competing with other districts for the best and brightest teachers."

Dr. Prince also said he plans to share his plans for school security with staff members.

"Some of the things we're just trying to do is just reminding our employees of the sense of urgency," said Dr. Prince. "Especially with what happened in Uvalde... That has to be at the forefront of our employee's minds because as adults, we're charged with making sure our kids are protected and safe."

According to Prince, St. Lucie Public Schools is now the number one ranked school district for student performance on the Treasure Coast.