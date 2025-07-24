Parents need to do this first before shopping for back-to-school items

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Classes will be back in session in just a few weeks, and parents are busy at stores shopping for back-to-school items.

Parents are looking for supplies and clothes, with some saying they'll be spending more than last year.

But according to money and shopping experts like Trae Bodge, it doesn't have to be that way.

"The first step is so obvious, and so many parents do not do this: take inventory of what you already have," Bodge said. "Take a look at the kid's backpack, give it a good wash. Maybe it doesn't need to be replaced."

The website Savings.com said 70% of parents worry about inflation and tariffs affecting back-to-school costs.

"I do like Target and Walmart, and right now they're approaching this a little bit differently between the two, but they are either holding prices from last year's back-to-school season or even going a little bit lower, so that's something I would look for as inflation proofing or tariff proofing," Bodge said.

Those big retailers are also on TeacherLists.com, where shoppers can compare prices.

The experts advise not to buy a lot of clothing all at once since it's a long school year. Also, they advise looking at buying some used electronics.

"A lot of kids need a Chromebook for school, and there are many retailers like Target, Amazon, Best Buy that have refurbished tech that are also warrantied and that's a way to get a lower price," Bodge said.

Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday starts Aug. 1 and runs the entire month.