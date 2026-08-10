Palm Beach County schools earn high marks on first day back

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County schools kicked off the new school year Monday with approximately 160,000 students returning to classrooms across 182 schools, earning an "A+" grade from district leadership for a smooth opening day.

WATCH BELOW: 'A+ it's been an incredible day,' Superintendent Mike Burke tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Palm Beach County schools earn 'A+' on first day back

Superintendent Mike Burke toured multiple campuses throughout the county, including Carver Middle School in Delray Beach, which recently improved its school grade from a C to a B. Burke praised the district's preparation and execution on what he called "an incredible day."

"A+ it's been an incredible day," Burke told WPTV. "There's a ton of work that goes into opening day, I'm a proud superintendent."

Strong start across district

The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed that enrollment currently stands at about 160,000 students, though officials noted this number will fluctuate as families continue to register throughout the first weeks of school. District policy requires official enrollment counts to be finalized on the 11th day of classes.

Parents across Palm Beach County described busy but exciting mornings as they prepared children for the new academic year. At Carver Middle School, parent June Pierre waited in the pickup line after her child's first day.

"I'm picking up my student for day one they were so excited," Pierre said, adding that preparing her three daughters for school made for "a very busy morning."

Transportation success despite driver shortage

All 528 school bus routes operated on schedule Monday, according to Burke, though the district continues seeking approximately 40 additional drivers. District officials said they may need to make route adjustments as enrollment patterns become clearer in coming weeks.

"If some buses are overcrowded, we have to level those out as we work our way into the school year," Burke explained.

The district is offering financial incentives to attract new drivers, including $2,500 for applicants who complete commercial driver's license training through the district. Experienced drivers with existing CDL and school bus endorsements can receive $5,000 bonuses after completing their first year.

AI guidelines emerge as parent concern

Burke reported no major incidents districtwide on opening day, but noted that many parent questions focused on how artificial intelligence will be integrated into classroom instruction. Teachers began addressing AI policies with students on the first day of classes.

"I did see some teachers already on the first day pointing it out to their students, yes you can use AI for this but not for testing or your project or that type of thing," Burke said.

Attendance initiative launched

District leaders announced that reducing chronic absenteeism will be a priority this school year. Officials define chronic absenteeism as missing two or more days per month and are urging families to ensure students arrive at school daily and on time.

The successful opening day comes as Palm Beach County schools continue working to maintain educational standards while addressing ongoing challenges including staffing shortages and evolving technology policies.

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