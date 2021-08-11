Martin County students return to the classroom with COVID-19 safety protocols

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday was the first day of school for students in Martin County.

It’s a big year for families heading into their second school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are returning to brick and mortar learning.

Martin County School Superintendent Dr. John Millay says the district feels ready to make sure students are safe and successful this year, while making sure COVID-19 doesn't become a distraction in the classroom.

Vaccines and masks are not mandatory on Martin County Public School campuses, but Dr. Millay says the schools are all stocked up with cleaning supplies.

Masks will also be available for students and staff.

“100% of our kids can chose to wear them, so if parents want their child to be in a mask, we’re going to provide them free of charge, we’re going to have cleaning protocol at the school, hand sanitizer, all of those things and the masks are provided to the students and staff who chose to wear them,” Millay said.

Millay is asking stay positive when they talk to their students about COVID-19 and the return to school.

“I just remind parents be careful the conversations and take time to talk to their kids and reassure them they’re safe because they are safe in Martin County schools. We have a great school year planned for them, our teachers are ready, and we’re ready to go back.”

If a student has to quarantine, Millay said students will be still be able to access course work and lessons to make sure they don’t fall behind.

This school year, elementary school students and Indiantown Middle School students will be able to have free snacks and supper in addition to lunch and dinner,

