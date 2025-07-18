Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Martin County School District offering free breakfast, lunch at specific locations this school year

The initiative is part of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District has announced a list of sites where students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge for the upcoming school year.

The initiative is under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2025-2026 school year and is part of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served to students at the following locations:

  • Willoughby Learning Center
    5150 SE Willoughby Blvd.
    Stuart, FL 34997
  • J.D. Parker Elementary
    1010 SE 10th St.
    Stuart, FL 34996
  • Pinewood Elementary
    5200 SE Willoughby Blvd.
    Stuart, FL 34997
  • Port Salerno Elementary
    3260 SE Lionel Terrace
    Stuart, FL 34997
  • Warfield Elementary
    15260 SW 150th St.
    Indiantown, FL 34956
  • Indiantown Middle
    16303 SW Farm Rd.
    Indiantown, FL 34956
  • Indiantown High
    19000 Citrus Blvd.
    Indiantown, FL 34956
  • Spectrum Jr/Sr High
    800 SE Bahama Ave.
    Stuart, FL 34994

For additional information please contact Laura Holmedal, director of Food and Nutrition Services, at 772-223-2655 ext. 58101 or email Holmedl@martinschools.org.

