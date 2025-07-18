Martin County School District offering free breakfast, lunch at specific locations this school year

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District has announced a list of sites where students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge for the upcoming school year.

The initiative is under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2025-2026 school year and is part of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served to students at the following locations:



Willoughby Learning Center

5150 SE Willoughby Blvd.

Stuart, FL 34997



5150 SE Willoughby Blvd. Stuart, FL 34997 J.D. Parker Elementary

1010 SE 10th St.

Stuart, FL 34996



1010 SE 10th St. Stuart, FL 34996 Pinewood Elementary

5200 SE Willoughby Blvd.

Stuart, FL 34997



5200 SE Willoughby Blvd. Stuart, FL 34997 Port Salerno Elementary

3260 SE Lionel Terrace

Stuart, FL 34997



3260 SE Lionel Terrace Stuart, FL 34997 Warfield Elementary

15260 SW 150th St.

Indiantown, FL 34956



15260 SW 150th St. Indiantown, FL 34956 Indiantown Middle

16303 SW Farm Rd.

Indiantown, FL 34956



16303 SW Farm Rd. Indiantown, FL 34956 Indiantown High

19000 Citrus Blvd.

Indiantown, FL 34956



19000 Citrus Blvd. Indiantown, FL 34956 Spectrum Jr/Sr High

800 SE Bahama Ave.

Stuart, FL 34994

For additional information please contact Laura Holmedal, director of Food and Nutrition Services, at 772-223-2655 ext. 58101 or email Holmedl@martinschools.org.

Read more of WPTV's back-to-school related coverage below:

Back To School School District launches new school supply tool for families Scott Sutton

Education District launches 'user-friendly' app ahead of new school year Romelo Styles