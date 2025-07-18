Martin County School District offering free breakfast, lunch at specific locations this school year

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District has announced a list of sites where students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge for the upcoming school year.
The initiative is under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2025-2026 school year and is part of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.
Free breakfast and lunch will be served to students at the following locations:
- Willoughby Learning Center
5150 SE Willoughby Blvd.
Stuart, FL 34997
- J.D. Parker Elementary
1010 SE 10th St.
Stuart, FL 34996
- Pinewood Elementary
5200 SE Willoughby Blvd.
Stuart, FL 34997
- Port Salerno Elementary
3260 SE Lionel Terrace
Stuart, FL 34997
- Warfield Elementary
15260 SW 150th St.
Indiantown, FL 34956
- Indiantown Middle
16303 SW Farm Rd.
Indiantown, FL 34956
- Indiantown High
19000 Citrus Blvd.
Indiantown, FL 34956
- Spectrum Jr/Sr High
800 SE Bahama Ave.
Stuart, FL 34994
For additional information please contact Laura Holmedal, director of Food and Nutrition Services, at 772-223-2655 ext. 58101 or email Holmedl@martinschools.org.
Read more of WPTV's back-to-school related coverage below:
Back To School
School District launches new school supply tool for families
Education
District launches 'user-friendly' app ahead of new school year
Dont Waste Your Money