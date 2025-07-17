Indian River County school district launches 'user-friendly' app ahead of new school year

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Indian River County has launched a new app ahead of the new school year.

It's called "My SDIRC" and with just a few taps, parents can now track the bus schedule, check what's on the lunch menu, and also message their child's teacher.

We spoke to June Wright, who isn't just a grandparent, but also a guardian and mentor.

Like many families, she wants to stay plugged in to her grandchild's education every single day.

"I want to know how my grandchild is doing, and I understand how parents want to understand each day how their child is performing," Wright said.

That's why the School District of Indian River County has launched a new app.

Wright said she likes the idea since it will help her care for her grandchildren and safeguard them as well.

"It's extremely important only because I have seen on numerous occasions where children are left behind on school buses," Wright said.

School district leaders said the app puts school updates directly in parents' hands.

"It is very simple. It is very clear. It is user-friendly," Dr. Jennifer Beagan, the school district's director of strategic initiatives, said. "Everything on the app and the website will be dynamic, so it will update immediately."

Beagan said the district asked parents what they needed most and built the tool around that.

"We're very intentional about receiving the information that was most important to our families and through the design process," Beagan said. "That's exactly what we've looked for."

"This is the opportunity to enhance and make that connection that engagement with the school as easy as possible," Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore said.

The app is free and available for download right now in your app store.