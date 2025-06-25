Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Martin County School District launches new school supply tool for families

WPTV
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District is launching a new resource to help with back-to-school shopping called "TeacherLists."

The online tool lets families look at supply lists catered to their child's classroom.

Parents have the option to shop directly through major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.
   
Lists are organized by grade level or teacher.

"This convenient program is provided at no cost to the school district or families, and it simplifies the school supply shopping experience for everyone," the school district said.

Click here to learn more about the program.

