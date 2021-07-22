Martin County School District hosts job fair hoping to hire 160+ positions

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District hosted a job fair Wednesday for Treasure Coast residents.

District officials said they are working to fill 168 positions before the first day of school on Aug. 11.

"We're looking for drivers, food service, custodial, secretarial," said Jeff Raimann, principal at Indiantown Middle School.

"I'm looking for a cook, lead cook position," said job seeker Geraldine Harriel.

Harriel said her catering business didn't survive the pandemic and an opportunity to join the school district would be a perfect fit.

"I'm hoping that I will get a call, not just an interview, but a call for a position," Harriel said.

District officials said that the current number of openings is on par with a typical summer.

Raimann said he is looking for applicants who are difference makers to help inspire students.

He said the district welcomes applicants from all fields of work.

"If you have career experience, and understand content, then you'll have administrators and coaches that will help support you and your growth as a first-year teacher, even if you were something else prior," Raimann said.

New first-year teacher salaries in Martin County start at $45,200.