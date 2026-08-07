JUPITER, Fla. — As students across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast prepare for the new school year, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre community is excited to welcome aspiring performers back to the stage.

"They come back to us and they’re looking for more challenges," said Kim Capozzoli, Business Manager for the Goldner Conservatory. "They’re looking for more training whether it’s dance or acting or vocals."

Those students will receive elite instruction from award-winning actors and Broadway-trained performers who are now on staff at Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

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Maltz Jupiter Theatre welcomes students back for new school year

Current student Finnley Griffing exemplifies this passion for performance.

"I think in every lifetime, I'd be doing theater," Griffing said.

Griffing is currently playing Lydia Deetz in a conservatory production and has some encouraging words for anyone considering musical theater.

"Just try it out," Griffing said. "You can do dance, acting, and singing. You can be on TV, wear amazing costumes – theater offers so many outlets. If you want to do theater, go for it. Do anything you can because it really is a beautiful experience."

The Goldner Conservatory at Maltz Jupiter Theatre offers a robust lineup of classes throughout the school year. More information is available at jupitertheatre.org/classes