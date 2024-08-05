How this school is using technology to get students excited for new year

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The classroom of 2024 is very different from what you saw 10, five, or even just a year ago.

In Indian River County, we went to see how educators are using technology to keep students engaged.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School

At Dodgertown Elementary School near Vero Beach, they’re taking a big swing when it comes to science and technology.

Principal Felice Bagley pointed out shelves of little one-eyed robots. They’re part of the school's new media center that has been transformed into "STEAM Park."

"We want to expose our students to things they’re not normally exposed to. Get them prepared for what jobs are going to look like in the future," Bagley said.

There will be a lot of hands-on learning from robotics to 3-D printing.

"They can use a program to create things they want to see come to life, and they can use the 3-D printers to make that happen,” Bagley said.

The School District of Indian River County also wants to make these things accessible to everyone.

“We have created a process called STEAM checkout, so that any teacher in the district can have access,” said digital innovation administrator Kerri Wall.

Wall said it was crucial to get all the schools on the same page when it comes to what technology is out there.

“We had a different 3-D printer at every school and no one knew how to use it," Wall said.

While students get to use the latest technology, they also get a chance to take a step back and see what was cutting edge years ago. A technology exhibit has a display of tech through the decades, from typewriters to cassette players.

While textbooks are still part of daily learning, every district student from second grade up has their own laptop. And at Dodgertown, they’re making sure that technology isn’t hidden in a back closet.

“You take all of your equipment put it out on shelves," Wall said. "Put it where students and teachers can see it. Where everyone has access to it. And it sparks conversations."