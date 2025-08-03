How this local school district went from middle of the pack to 5th best in Florida

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — With the start of school just one week away, we are taking you inside a Treasure Coast district to find out what's behind its explosive academic growth.

School leaders in Indian River County are amped up and setting sail for a new school year.

“Our strategy is to teach and grow all kids," said Superintendent Dr. David Moore.

Wearing a nautical themed shirt, the superintendent spoke in late July before a crowd of academic leaders and showcased the district's growth.

“We are the best choice, the number one choice to educate children in this community," Dr. Moore told the crowd.

Dr. Moore, Florida’s Superintendent of the Year, leads a district that’s earned an “A” grade from the state three years in a row.

WPTV's Jon Shainman asked him who he credits for the success.

“To teachers, students, an unwavering belief to act in the best interest of children," he said.

Moore, who started in Miami-Dade County teaching language arts and English to ninth grade children with learning disabilities, said academic improvement starts with the youngest children.

"We wanted to front-load all of the support we possibly can to our elementary schools. If you can get a child to read on grade level everything else becomes easier to do as they go through each and every grade," said Dr. Moore.

No school district in Florida can top the gains made here in Indian River County. Back in 2018-2019, the school district ranked 38 out of Florida’s 67 counties. Fast forward to this year, it’s now ranked number 5 in the state.

Sebastian River High School principal Christopher Cummings said Dr. Moore’s leadership style gives him the ability to make tough decisions.

“I’m empowered to also give that power to my leaders and for them to transfer that power to the teachers in the classroom and to the staff members that walk our campuses," said Dr. Cummings.

Dr. Moore, who joined the district just 44 days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all schools, said he’s been intentional about academic growth.

He wants the community to feel proud of its top 5 ranking.

“It’s very validating. I’ve been chasing impact that’s kind of the mantra that I’ve said is I’ll go wherever I can have as much impact as possible.”

Dr. Moore says the goal is to have students 180 days smarter at the end of the school year.

