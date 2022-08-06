Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families during MCSO's Cuts with Cops event

STUART, Fla. — Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts.

"It's no surprise to everybody, we're kind of in a repressed economy, especially in this community," said John Budensiek, Chief Deputy, MCSO. "People are making a lot of money but they're also spending a lot more money."

Inside over 750 backpacks were school supplies tailored to each student's grade level.

"It's very expensive," said Mirta Sancha. "Everything about the schools, we have the opportunities to get them, so we have that."

Each barber in the Academy of Cosmetology must give 300 haircuts during their time in school.

Students in Martin County are set to return to class on Wednesday, August 10.