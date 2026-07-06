FoundCare expands back-to-school health fair to serve more Palm Beach County families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As students get ready to head back to class next month, a local organization is once again helping children receive free health services and school supplies.

This year, FoundCare, a local community health center, is expanding its annual Back-to-School Health Fair beyond Palm Springs.

This year, they are bringing the event to Riviera Beach on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3501 Broadway.

The group said this expansion will allow them to reach more Palm Beach County families with free school physicals, immunizations, vision screenings, backpacks, school supplies, and community resources.

FoundCare will also have a similar event in Palm Springs on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2330 S. Congress Ave.

Last year, the group's event served 375 students and administered nearly 100 vaccinations, handed out backpacks, shoes, and supplies to help students start the school year strong. This year, we're bringing that same energy and then some.

Services at their "Back-to-School Health Fair: A Carnival of Care" will be available in English, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

Click here to learn more and find out how to register.

FoundCare says walk-in availability will be limited at both locations, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee your spot. Also, families may only register for and attend one Back-to-School Health Fair location.