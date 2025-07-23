Former Palm Beach County teacher outlines back-to-school expenses and the items needed 'across the board'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the first day of class for the new school year just weeks away, we've been searching for ways to save on back-to-school supplies.

Several school districts in our area use an online tool called "Teachers List," where supply lists are uploaded. It's there that you can click one button and have everything in your online cart.

One of the biggest questions we heard from parents was: Why does my child need so many glue sticks or markers, etc.?

WPTV spoke to Rebecca Currie, a former elementary teacher in Palm Beach County, who walked us through the need for all of these supplies.

"We don't have the budget to supply these supplies to our students, so we need to go out to the parents for assistance," Currie said.

She talked with us about the expenses that go into the start of school, some paid by teachers and some by parents.

"I find that backpacks are needed in elementary, middle and high school ... across the board," Currie said.

This past weekend, nearly 2,000 backpacks were given to school-age kids at a West Palm Beach event sponsored by GOLDLAW.

"It feels great because every year it gets more expensive to send kids to school, so every little bit helps," parent Cassie Shumate said.

"The need in this community is so great for school supplies," GOLDLAW CEO Craig Goldenfarb said. "Some families cannot afford them. It's more and more expensive, and I wanted to be able to meet that need in the community."

Sometimes those needs go where teachers never expect.

Currie said she relied on a local church every school year to supply new shoes for students.

"You'd see kids, their toes are peeking out of the shoes," Currie said. "It's heartbreaking, the under flapping you could hear the kid coming down the hallway because the shoe was flapping, and to hand a child a new pair of shoes that fit right and fit good, it's so heartwarming."