Florida's back-to-school tax holiday begins July 20: What you can buy tax-free

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday kicked off Monday, giving families statewide a chance to save money on school supplies, clothing and electronics ahead of the new school year.

The tax-free period runs through Thursday, Aug. 20, allowing shoppers to purchase qualifying items without paying Florida's sales tax.

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The tax holiday covers a wide range of back-to-school essentials with specific price limits. Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced at $100 or less per item are tax-exempt, including shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, boots, and accessories like belts and hats.

School supplies under $50 per item are also tax-free, covering everything from notebooks and pencils to binders, markers, scissors, and lunch boxes. Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced at $30 or less are included, such as flashcards, educational toys, and puzzle books.

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For families looking to upgrade technology, personal computers and related accessories under $1,500 qualify for the tax exemption. This includes laptops, tablets, desktops, electronic book readers, and accessories like keyboards, mice, monitors, and routers. However, cell phones, video game consoles, and recreational devices don't qualify.

Wallets and bags under $100 per item are also covered, including backpacks, handbags, and fanny packs, though briefcases and suitcases are excluded.

The tax holiday doesn't apply to rentals or repairs of qualifying items, and purchases made at theme parks, entertainment complexes, hotels, or airports are excluded from the exemption.

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Governor Ron DeSantis signed the tax holiday into law as part of the state's effort to help families manage back-to-school expenses. The Florida Department of Revenue estimates families can save significant money during the month-long period.

With many Florida schools starting classes in mid to late August, the timing gives families several weeks to take advantage of the savings on essential school items.

For the full list of items, click here.