WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Florida students head back to school, drivers should brush up on school zone safety rules to protect kids and avoid costly penalties.

WATCH: Reminders for drivers as students head back to school

Florida drivers: Know these school zone rules before classes resume

Most urban school zones drop to 20 mph, with some areas requiring speeds as low as 15 mph. These reduced limits are active from 30 minutes before school starts until 30 minutes after dismissal. Drivers will know when zones are active by watching for flashing yellow lights or permanent signs.

Speed cameras automatically issue $100 tickets to drivers caught exceeding limits by 10 mph or more, and all handheld devices are completely banned in active school zones.

Breaking these rules can result in doubled fines, points on your driver's license, and higher insurance premiums.

The bottom line: slow down, put the phone away, and stay alert in school zones.