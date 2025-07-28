INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — As the back-to-school rush kicks into high gear, families across the Treasure Coast are feeling the financial pressure.

Whether preparing for one student or several, supply costs are adding up.

Backpack giveaway helps ease high cost of back-to-school shopping

Backpacks, once a relatively affordable item, are no exception.

While a few years ago the average backpack cost under $30, some now top $50.

But this week, Verizon stores across the region are working to ease that burden.

At a Verizon location in Vero Beach, 300 new backpacks were handed out Sunday for free. It's part of a national effort to support families during the back-to-school season.

Similar giveaways also took place at Verizon stores in Boca Raton, Okeechobee, Westlake and Royal Palm Beach.

Parents said the giveaway couldn’t have come at a better time.

"It’s helpful, it's very helpful," one parent said as they picked up a backpack for their child.

Some families found out about the event by chance, like Taylor.

"I saw the sign over there when I was shopping with my grandpa," Taylor said.

Others heard about it through social media.

“My wife finds out about them on Facebook," Hector Sobel said.

"Online," added Tamika Williams.

Regardless of how they learned about the event, families agreed it was a welcome surprise — especially for those with multiple kids heading back to school.

"It's helpful for everybody. Just things kids need, and get rid of another added expense, especially when you have multiple kids," Sobel said.

And the students? Many were thrilled just to have something new to start the school year.

"It's really pretty, I like it," Taylor said while proudly holding her new backpack.

With the first day of school just around the corner, parents say crossing one item off the list without spending a dime goes a long way.